Man accused of exploiting children after investigation in west Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County man faces charges for sexually exploiting children and having sexual abuse materials in his possession.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 37 of LaGrange, was under investigation for weeks after a cybertip was given to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On Tuesday, deputies took Collins into custody for possession of child sexual assault material and sexually exploiting children.

Jail records show Collins remains in custody without bond.

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