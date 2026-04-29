Almost half of latest transport budget for metro Atlanta school district is for gas

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County School District is putting together its next yearly budget, for fiscal year 2027.
Heading into the next fiscal budget, a recent presentation to board members showed that nearly a full half of the budget for transportation is just for gasoline.
The overall budget plan, as far as transport, is planned to cost $7.07 million.
For just fuel, almost $3.4 million is on the budget request, which is about 48% of the entire transportation funding for the coming year.
The only note on the presentation about the cost cited “uncertainty regarding market conditions.”
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