Almost half of latest transport budget for metro Atlanta school district is for gas

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County School District is putting together its next yearly budget, for fiscal year 2027.

Heading into the next fiscal budget, a recent presentation to board members showed that nearly a full half of the budget for transportation is just for gasoline.

The overall budget plan, as far as transport, is planned to cost $7.07 million.

For just fuel, almost $3.4 million is on the budget request, which is about 48% of the entire transportation funding for the coming year.

The only note on the presentation about the cost cited “uncertainty regarding market conditions.”

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