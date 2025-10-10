Macon plant closure impacts 171 jobs

MACON, Ga. — Nichiha USA announced closure of its original Macon facility, Plant 1, on Oct. 6, impacting 171 employees as part of a consolidation effort. But the company’s other plant in Macon will remain open.

The company is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications.

“As an organization, we have a deep appreciation for the dedication and contributions of all the employees and we will be providing support to those directly affected during this transition,” a company spokesperson said Friday.

The decision to close Plant 1 comes aims to consolidate its operations and focus resources on its second Macon facility, Plant 2. The remaining facility will continue to handle the production of architectural wall panels for both the commercial and residential markets, the company said.

The transition involves moving select functions and team members from Plant 1 to Plant 2, with this process expected to continue until Dec. 6. Nichiha USA said its executive team is actively working with supervisors and their teams to manage this transition effectively.

A subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation of Japan, Nichiha USA is headquartered in Johns Creek.

“Nichiha USA remains firmly committed to Georgia and to Macon-Bibb County. We will continue to invest in the region, create jobs, and contribute positively to the local economy through the ongoing operation of Plant 2,” the company said in a statement.

In the residential sector, Nichiha USA said plans to strengthen its presence with the architectural wall panels product line, while in the commercial sector, the company intends to accelerate expansion by focusing resources where there is strong growth potential.

