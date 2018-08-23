‘MacGyver' stunt coordinator seriously injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist was seriously injured on the set of “MacGyver” in Atlanta Monday.
CBS Studios provided a statement, noting that “the production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”
Deadline.com broke the story.
Sundquist is in a medically-induced coma in ICU at a local hospital. He was injured during a stunt while transferring from one vehicle to another. He was conscious after the accident.
The show, which airs on Friday nights, is currently in production for its third season since it was revived with Marietta native Lucas Till as MacGyver.
Sundquist sued CBS a year ago a year ago for an incident on the set of “Hawaii Five-O” where he was seriously injured in another vehicular accident. (Read the suit here.)
The suit alleged a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps … caused or contributed to this accident.” He described “a rushed, hectic set,” “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel.”
Sundquist, according to his imdb credits, has done stunts on “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Kong: Skull Island.”
A stuntman John Bernecker died last year on the set of “The Walking Dead” and the show as hit with a maximum fine by OSHA.
