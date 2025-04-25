Low chance of rain Saturday, dry air arrives Sunday

As we head into the weekend, a little patchy fog Saturday morning with a slim chance of rain – just a stray shower or storm Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are turning drier through the weekend. Moisture from some showers and storms late Friday, but dryer air starts to move in.

First, we will notice the very humid conditions – a lot of that moisture will be moving to the east, as we dry out. That drops our rain chance Saturday to just 20%.

Even dryer air will be coming in Sunday. There will not be much drop in temperature, but you will notice a drop in humidity with a dry end to the weekend as well.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group