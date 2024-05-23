Louis Gossett Jr. celebration of life service to be held in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Community members will gather Thursday night to remember a Hollywood legend who left a positive impact here in metro Atlanta.

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, died on March 29. Gossett lived in Fayette County for many years before he was diagnosed with dementia and moved to be closer to family.

On Thursday night, the Atlanta-based nonprofit World Chamber of Commerce and Passion City Church will hold a celebration of life service for the man who gave back to their community.

The service will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville location at Trilith Studios.

After his death, Channel 2 Action News spoke with Gossett’s friends and caregiver. Gossett announced last year he was diagnosed with dementia.

C. Nathaniel Brown said Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln he worked with Gossett while creating a documentary about dementia, entitled “Remember Me: Dementia in the African American Community.”

He was honored last year at The Purple Affair, a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness put on by the James M. Dixon Foundation.

“He wanted us to know there’s more and to look ahead, it’s up to me to make an impact and that’s what he said,” Brown told Lincoln.

His secondary caregiver Sonja Gunter said despite him having dementia, he was still alert which makes his passing surprising.

“I just wasn’t prepared for this news,” Gunter said.

Gossett's family confirmed that he died Friday morning in a statement. No cause of death was immediately shared.

