Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here is how you can do it and save the environment

ATLANTA — The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is hosting an event on Saturday for Georgians to dispose of their Christmas trees in an earth-friendly way.
For over three decades, KGBF has helped Georgians recycle their trees by diverting them from local landfills and turning them into mulch, fuel, or habitat for local wildlife.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, protecting water supplies, and much more.
KGBF said for every tree harvested, one to three seedlings will be planted in its place, making them a renewable resource.
Here are locations where you can drop off your tree:
Athens-Clarke County
- Clarke Middle School: 1235 Baxter Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary: 757 N. Chase Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- UGA Veterinary Hospital: 2200 College Station Rod from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Center for Hard to Recycle Materials: 1005 College Avenue from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
- ACC Tag Office: 3025 Lexington Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
- GA Square Mall, Police Substation: 3700 Atlanta Highway from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
- Winterville Public Works: 126 Harris Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sandy Creek Nature Center: 205 Old Commerce Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bartow County
- Landfill Collection Site: 36 Allatoona Dam Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
- Ladd’s: 1408 Burnt Hickory Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
- Taylorsville/Macedonia: 1214 Taylorsville Macedonia Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
- Hardin Bridge: 281 Hardin Bridge Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
- Hall Station: 638 Hall Station Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Carroll County
- Tyus Convenience Center: 3059 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lowell Convenience Center: 3048 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Whitesburg Convenience Center: 201 Sammy Duke Roar from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bowdon Convenience Center: 200 New Hope Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Simonton Hill Road: 439 Simonton Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cherokee County
- Olde Rope Mill Park: 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 19
- Hobgood Park: 6688 Bells Ferry Road all-day Jan. 6
Clayton County
- Riverdale Town Center: 7210 Church Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cobb County
- Fullers Park (Lot down the street from the park): 3499 Robinson Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 2350 Dallas Highway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 4101 Roswell Road NE from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 449 Roberts Court NW from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 3605 Sandy Plains Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 1655 Shiloh Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 3355 Cobb Parkway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 200 East-West Connector from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DeKalb County
- South Woods: Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chamblee Public Works Department: 3210 Cumberland Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Douglas County
- The Home Depot: 1000 Thornton Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Douglas County Landfill: 1730 County Services Road
- The Home Depot: 7399 Douglas Boulevard
Floyd County
- The Home Depot: 103 Hicks Drive from 8:20 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Forsyth County
- Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center: 351 Tolbert Street
- Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center: 3678 Old Atlanta Road
- Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center: 3560 Settingdown Road
- Vickery Creek Elementary School: 6280 Post Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 2635 Peachtree Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 1000 Market Place Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fulton County
- The Home Depot: 2525 Piedmont Road NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 650 Ponce De Leon Place NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive SW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 5300 Windward Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Home Depot: 870 Woodstock Road
- The Home Depot: 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road
- Sandy Springs Recycling Center: 470 Morgan Falls Road
- The Home Depot: 5950 State Bridge Road
- The Home Depot: 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive
- CHaRM: 1110 Hill Street SE
Gwinnett County
- Fire Station 1: 165 Lawrenceville Street
- Fire Station 2: 12 Harmoney Grove Road
- Fire Station 3: 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road
- Fire Station 4: 5550 Spalding Drive
- Fire Station 5: 3001 Old Norcross Road
- Sims Lake Park: 4600 Suwanee Dam Road
Hall County
- Hall County Resource and Recovery: 1008 Chestnut Street
- Candler Compactor: 5046 Poplar Springs Road
- Murrayville Compactor: 5113 Thompson Bridge Road
- Lula Compactor: 6174 Lula Road
- Wauka Mountain Compactor: 5800 Brookton-Lula Road
- Sardis Road Compactor: 2801 Sardis Road
- East Crescent Drive Compactor: 734 East Crescent Drive
- Gould Lane Compactor: 1277 Hillside Gardens Lane
- Tadmore Compactor: 3320 Holly Springs Road
- Balus Creek Compactor: 3845 Old Flowery Branch Road
- Blackshear Place Compactor: 2921 Atlanta Highway
- Flowery Branch Compactor: 4395 Falcon Parkway
- Gaines Ferry Compactor: 6173 Gaines Ferry Road
Jackson County
- Arcade City Hall - Parking lot: 3325 Athens Highway
- Hoschton Train Depot - Left of the Playground: 4272 Highway 53
- Jefferson Civic Center - Parking lot: 65 Kissam Street
- Nicholson City Hall - Benton Center Parking lot: 5488 US-441
Newton County
- Legion Field: 3173 Mill Street NE
Oconee County
- Harris Shoals Park: 1251 Experiment Station Road
- The Home Depot: 1740 Epps Bridge Parkway
- Greensboro Highway (SR15) Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: 2001 Greensboro Highway at Green Ferry Road
- Jimmy Daniell Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Coroner of Jimmy Daniell Road and SR316
- Highway 53 Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Hog Mountain Road at Carrithers School Road
- Rankin Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Across from Oconee County Middle School, off Mars Hill Road
- Oconee County Highway 441 Recycling/Waste Center: One mile south of Farmington on US441
Pickens County
- Lee Newton Park: 599 Stegall Drive
Polk County
- Camp Antioch: 3900 Antioch Road
Rockdale County
- The Home Depot: 1330 Dogwood Drive SE
Upson County
- Lakeside Park: 800 County Road
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group