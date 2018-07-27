Local school district's student population explodes in recent years

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Jefferson and Commerce head back to school this morning,
It’s also the Jefferson district's 200 year anniversary.
A lot of new things are happening this year, including a new soccer field and upgrades to the football stadium.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned from the school superintendent that the student population has exploded.
About 10 years ago the city had 900 students, and it could reach 4,000 by the end of the school year.
We're learning how the district is keeping up with the increase and how it plans on keeping students safe, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
