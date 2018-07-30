Law enforcement agencies work to keep soccer fans safe during MLS All-Star week

ATLANTA - Thousands of soccer fans are in Atlanta for the Major League Soccer All-Star game.
On Sunday night, fans gathered for a 2 Chainz concert at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.
A roster of MLS players, including Atlanta United’s own Miguel Almirón, Josef Martínez, Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco and Michael Parkhurst, take on Italian club, Juventus.
Hear from the Atlanta Police Department as they work hard to keep people safe, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
The week is filled with activities before the big game on Wednesday.
Monday's events include the Men in Blazers Live MLS All-Star Extravaganza where hosts Michael Davies and Roger Bennett will interview all-star players, coaches, legends and local celebrities at the Tabernacle. It's $15 to enter.
An opening training session by the MLS all-stars highlights Tuesday's list of activities. There's an open training session by Juventus, the MLS all-star's opponent in the All-Star Game, that day, too. Both of those sessions are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and cost $10. Tuesday's events also include another eMLS All-Star Challenge, a Special Olympics match and a game featuring MLS best young players vs. Tigres UANL's under-20 team.
The main event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available. MLS invites fans down early for the soccer celebration in International Plaza. It's free and includes a fan zone, player appearances, prizes and more.
