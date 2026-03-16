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Oscar winners: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Best Picture, Michael B. Jordan earns first Oscar

By WSBTV.com News Staff
98th Academy Awards People look on as workers install Oscar statues Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in preparation for Sunday's 98th Academy Awards ceremony. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — “One Battle After Another” and Paul Thomas Anderson took home big wins for Best Picture and Best Director during Sunday night’s Oscars.

Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar for his dual roles of Smoke and Stack in “Sinners.” Director Ryan Coogler also won for “Best Adapted Screenplay” and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win for cinematography.

The 98th annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. Comedian Conan O’Brien returned as host for the second year in a row.

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“Sinners” and its record-breaking 16 nominations and “One Battle After Another” were the favorites to walk away the biggest wins of the night.

Here are the winners:

Best Picture - “One Battle After Another”

Awards Season This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (AP)

Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners”

98th Academy Awards - Show Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for actor in a leading role for "Sinners" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Adrien Brody looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Actress - Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actor - Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Awards Season This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Teyana Taylor, left, and Sean Penn in a scene from "One Battle After Another." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (AP)

Best Supporting Actress - Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Amy Madigan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another”

98th Academy Awards - Show Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the award for writing (adapted screenplay) for "One Battle After Another" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Original Song - “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Animated Film - “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Animated Short Film - “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

Best Costume Design - “Frankenstein”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - “Frankenstein”

Achievement in Casting - “One Battle After Another”

Best Live Action Short Film - “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Best Adapted Screenplay - “One Battle After Another”

Best Original Screenplay - Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Achievement in Production Design - “Frankenstein”

Achievement in Visual Effects - “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Best Documentary Short Film - “All the Empty Rooms”

Best Documentary Feature Film - “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Best Original Score - “Sinners”

Achievement in Sound - “F1″

Best Film Editing - “One Battle After Another”

Achievement in Cinematography - “Sinners”

Best International Feature Film - “Sentimental Value” from Norway

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