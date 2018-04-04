0 Gov. Lester Maddox turned the Capitol into a fortress during MLK's funeral

ATLANTA - Lester Maddox, Georgia’s segregationist governor, despised Martin Luther King Jr.

He once called King “an enemy of our country” and bragged that he’d been elected despite King and the growing power of the Civil Rights Movement.

So, when King was assassinated, Maddox was sparing in his public comments about King’s murder.

He did not address the state live on television or radio.

Instead he issued a statement saying he deplored and denounced the shooting, “as I have previously denounced the shooting that killed…law enforcement officers and innocent, law-abiding citizens in many cities of America during the recent months.”

But Maddox was certain violence would overtake Atlanta as it had Washington, Chicago and other cities across the nation after the assassination.

He viewed the tens of thousands of people who poured into Atlanta to attend King’s April 9 funeral as potential threats.

He was particularly concerned about them filing past the Capitol during the procession.

So, Maddox did something virtually unprecedented in the modern Capitol’s history: he turned it into a fortress, sealed from the public and guarded by nearly 200 officers.

Maddox told The Atlanta Constitution that the Gold Dome would be ready once the first columns of mourners and marchers streamed by.

“If they do get out of line,” Maddox said, “it’ll be contained.”

