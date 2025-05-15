Cornbread and Brunswick stew are now Georgia’s official favorites

ATLANTA — Yes, it’s real. Georgia now has an official state bread and stew.

Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that named cornbread as Georgia’s official state bread and Brunswick stew as the official state stew.

The cornbread bill passed 157-4 in the House on Feb. 26 and 47-9 in the Senate on April 2.

The Brunswick stew bill passed 51-1 in the Senate on April 2 and 113-51 in the House on April 4.

“The colorful history and traditions of the State of Georgia are inextricably associated with the food traditions of corn and among the many legacies of this proud heritage is the delicious bread known as cornbread,” the legislation reads.

No matter what you hear from naysayers, Georgia lawmakers say Brunswick stew is all-Georgia.

“Contrary to claims by other states, Georgia, and specifically Brunswick, Georgia, is the birthplace of Brunswick stew,” the legislation reads.

