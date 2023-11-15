Leader sentenced in “drug trafficking conspiracy” connected to Ghost Face Gangsters in Georgia

ATLANTA — Months after the Federal Bureau of Investigation performed one of the largest criminal indictments in state history, the leader of a gang-related trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison.

In January, 76 people were arrested and charged for operating a “massive drug trafficking” operation in a multi-agency law enforcement action.

Now, the U.S. Department of Justice said the 26-year-old leader of the conspiracy, which officials said was “linked to the white supremacist Ghost Face Gangsters” will officially serve a life sentence in federal prison.

James D. NeSmith, known as DG, was already serving a life sentence in prison for murder at Telfair State Prison. He’ll now serve a consecutive life sentence for his involvement in the drug operation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy and drug charges.

According to justice officials, NeSmith directed the gang-related drug distribution and trafficking from inside the state prison.

The case was under investigation for more than two years and was a joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“James NeSmith’s sentence and others in this case represent significant milestones in this effort to dismantle a major drug trafficking operation in south Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Steinberg said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to disrupt traffickers as they distribute deadly, addictive drugs and endanger the safety of our communities and prison facilities.”

While NeSmith was sentenced, USDOJ said his mother and sister are also being prosecuted for participating in the conspiracy.

Additionally, law enforcement officials are still searching for David D. Young of Hortense, Ga. on multiple federal charges. Young, also known as Khaos, is currently a wanted fugitive.

“Illegal drugs are dangerous and threaten the safety of Georgia communities,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said. “The GBI is committed to working with our local and federal partners to investigate the horrific crimes connected to criminal street gangs.”

As previously reported, Operation Ghost Busted had linked three overdose deaths to the drug trafficking ring at the center of the investigation.

Each of the 76 defendants named in the indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam, according to the indictment documents.

