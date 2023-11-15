‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state

“Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments.

The investigation has linked three overdose deaths to this drug trafficking ring.

Channel 2′s Candance McCowan got the chance to speak with the family of one of the victims who is certain the breaking up of this massive operation will save other families from agony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s been almost 17 months since Rebecca Cain passed away and her sisters miss her every day.

Jody Nordwall and Holly Morales explain their sister was a mother on her way to becoming a nurse, but fell into addiction and overdosed in 2021.

“It’s just unfair, it’s very unfair,” Holly Morales.

“She showed me the true meaning of a sister, of a best friend as someone who was always there by my side no matter what,” Jody Nordwall.

TRENDING STORIES:

John Dylan Screen is now facing federal charges of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in a death in connection to Cain’s overdose death.

Screen is accused of distributing Fentanyl, but what Cain’s sisters didn’t know until the indictment was unsealed days ago is that he is also linked to a second overdose death.

“There’s another family grieving because of him two months after she died another one, where’s the remorse,” Nordwall told Channel 2 Action News.

Screen is one of 76 arrested in ‘Operation Ghost Busted’.

A drug trafficking ring that federal prosecutors say was run in and out of state prison facilities and included white supremacist street gang members.

For Cain’s family, the charges helped dull some of their pain. With this ring now broken up they hope this will save lives and spare other families their pain.

Her sisters are now focused on the son she left behind.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot and killed at Quality Inn, suspects on the run, LaGrange police say

©2022 Cox Media Group