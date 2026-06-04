Large police presence along I-75

ATLANTA — Several police vehicles and fire engines blocked lanes of traffic Thursday evening on Interstate 75.

A GDOT camera captured the scene near the Moores Mill Road exit.

Atlanta Police said that officers were on a traffic stop and have a person detained. No other details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING STORY: We are working to gather more information and will provide updates.

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