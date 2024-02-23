Lanes of I-85 back open after motorcyclist was killed in hit-and-run DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County.
DeKalb police said just after 8:00 p.m., they responded to a crash on I-85 northbound, north of I-285.
When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been thrown from a motorcycle. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said another vehicle collided with the motorcycle and then continued driving without stopping.
Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.
Investigators with DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit are still investigating.
Details on a suspect have still not been released.
Traffic northbound on I-85 was shut down for hours before reopening around 11:30 p.m., according to Triple Team Traffic.
UPDATE: lanes have re-opened on I-85/nb near Jimmy Carter BLVD at exit 99. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/zOrH44TQn0 pic.twitter.com/cMm1CKDPAt— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 23, 2024
IN OTHER NEWS:
