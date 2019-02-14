Lane closures on 285-400 interchange could create congestion for commute

ATLANTA - If you're someone who takes Interstate 285 West to Georgia State Route 400 at night or early in the morning, expect to see lane closures.
It's all part of Georgia Department of Transportation's bigger improvement project to reduce traffic and enhance safety at the 285-400 interchange.
The detour will be temporary and just at night, but it could certainly create confusion and congestion for people's commute.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman breaks down how long the construction could last, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}