Lake Lanier Islands to host 2 New Year's Eve parties

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Lanier Islands announced Thursday they are hosting two separate New Year’s Eve parties this year -- one for adults-only and another event that is family-friendly.

The kid-friendly event is at the resort’s indoor venue, Game Changer. The other is at the Grand Ballroom at the Legacy Lodge.

“For couples and families seeking a memorable way to flip the calendar page from 2023 to 2024, we invite them to ring in the New Year at Lanier Islands,” “Both parties will showcase a special blend of great entertainment, great service, and great food for which our resort has become so well-known,” said Matthew Bowling, Vice President of Islands Management Company said.

The adult-only party features a band, a buffet, an open bar and a champagne toast at midnight.

Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island and Game Changer are both open on New Year’s Day.

The family-friendly party will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the resorts indoor playground, which features arcade games, axe throwing, an escape room, a virtual sports bay, challenge golf and a restaurant. The event is timed to coincide with London’s ball drop at 8 p.m. and will feature a balloon drop and a sparkling grape juice toast.

Overnight packages are available.

