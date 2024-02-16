LaGrange mayor dies days after being admitted to hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange confirmed that Mayor Willie T. Edmonson died on Friday morning.

The mayor had been in the hospital since last week with undisclosed health issues. The city held a prayer vigil over the weekend.

“The City of LaGrange is deeply saddened to announce this morning we lost our Mayor Willie T. Edmondson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we are supporting them in any way we can during this time,” a spokesperson said.

“We ask the community to join us in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Edmonson won the mayoral election in 2022 and was sworn in last year.

He started his political career on the LaGrange City Council in 1998. During his tenure, he helped bring Great Wolf Lodge, The Thread Trail, the Downtown Corridor, and the Griggs Recreational Center to the area, according to the city.

Edmonson also worked as a nurse at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center and also served as the Senior Pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The city has not announced memorial services at this time.

