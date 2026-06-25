Kitten rescued from a car engine

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two ladies pulled over and popped the hood of their car when they heard meowing coming from the car’s engine.

School Resource Officer, Nick Jackson, of Hall County Sheriff’s Office saw the car with the two ladies who appeared to be having a dilemma.

When he arrived, the ladies told him they removed one kitten from inside the car’s hood and another had fallen when they began driving again.

Both were safely contained in the car before the two ladies pulled over and saw a third kitten stuck against the car’s transmission.

Jackson sprang into action. He put on gloves and used a spare drumstick from the ladies’ car to try to get the kitten to a more easily accessible spot.

Finally, Jackson was able to pull the black and white kitten to safety.

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