Kirk Franklin’s Reunion Tour coming to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this fall

ATLANTA — Starting Tuesday, you can purchase tickets to Kirk Franklin’s Reunion Tour which is making its way to Atlanta this fall.

Kirk Franklin, 19-time Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist, announced the 2024 leg of the tour after the success of the 2023 tour.

This tour reunited some of the biggest names in gospel music.

Franklin announced that he would be joined by co-headliners including his esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

The 33-date tour kicks off on Sept. 6 in Philadelphia.

The tour will make stops across North America including State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 6

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 21 and general on-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 22.

