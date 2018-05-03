  • Keys swiped at valet, 1 car stolen from Spondivits, police say

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a car theft at a popular Atlanta-area restaurant.

    Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned that thieves stole four sets of keys from the valet box at Spondivits restaurant and made off with a car on Sunday.

    The restaurant is located at 1219 Virginia Avenue in East Point near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

    The popular restaurant has been a fixture in Atlanta since 1979.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

