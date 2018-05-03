Keys swiped at valet, 1 car stolen from Spondivits, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a car theft at a popular Atlanta-area restaurant.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned that thieves stole four sets of keys from the valet box at Spondivits restaurant and made off with a car on Sunday.
The restaurant is located at 1219 Virginia Avenue in East Point near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The popular restaurant has been a fixture in Atlanta since 1979.
We’re talking to the restaurant's owner about how the theft happened, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
