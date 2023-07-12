Kennesaw State student drowned trying to rescue girlfriend’s sister at Myrtle Beach, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, a Cobb County family is speaking about the death of a Kennesaw State student who drowned during a vacation at Myrtle Beach.

Daniel Rowe died on July 3 weeks after the accident at Myrtle Beach. The family is now preparing to say their final goodbyes after such a devastating loss.

“Sweet, compassionate, caring, loving,” Rowe’s cousin Nashonie Chang told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “He had a tight bond with his little sister and big brother.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rowe’s family says the 18-year-old noticed his girlfriend’s little sister struggling in the water. Witnesses saw Rowe jump into the ocean to save the girl.

She survived. Rowe did not.

“By the time they got him to the hospital, he had suffered traumatic brain injuries and basically he was in the hospital from June 20th to July 3rd and that’s when his heart had its last heartbeat,” Chang said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family is now preparing to say their final goodbyes. They started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements are still being finalized but the funeral is planned for Friday.

“We have to focus on getting him back from South Carolina to Georgia so we have to deal with a couple of funeral homes as the different state protocols require. Right now we are doing all that we can, the best that we can,” his cousin said.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS

Family of teen carries on his legacy after he drowned trying to save others

©2022 Cox Media Group