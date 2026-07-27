Kennesaw approves search firm to find next city manager

KENNESAW, Ga. — The City of Kennesaw has taken the next step in finding its next city manager ahead of the retirement of longtime City Manager Dr. Jeff Drobney.

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During its latest meeting, the Kennesaw City Council unanimously approved a contract with Slavin Management Consultants to conduct a nationwide executive search for the city’s next leader.

The agreement will cost up to $24,521.

The item was approved on a 5-0 vote before council members unanimously approved the contract.

The search comes as Dr. Jeff Drobney prepares to retire at the end of September 2026, ending a public service career spanning more than 25 years.

Earlier this year, the city announced that Assistant City Manager Marty Hughes will serve as interim city manager beginning Sept. 1, helping oversee the transition while the search is underway.

City leaders have not announced a timeline for selecting Drobney’s permanent replacement.

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