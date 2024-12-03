Kendrick Lamar, SZA to bring Grand National Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — “Not Like Us,” it’s like them — Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks: “Luther” and the closer “Gloria.” In a review, AP described the album as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated “Not Like Us” and won his feud with Drake: “I kill ‘em all before I let ‘em kill my joy.”

The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, then hits Houston; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Seattle; Los Angeles; Glendale, Arizona; San Francisco; Las Vegas; St. Louis; Chicago; Detroit; Toronto; Hersey, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier.

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES

April 19 Minneapolis US Bank Stadium

April 23 Houston NRG Stadium

April 26 Dallas AT&T Stadium

April 29 Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 Charlotte Bank of America Stadium

May 5 Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium

May 9 East Rutherford MetLife Stadium

May 12 Foxboro Gillette Stadium

May 17 Seattle Lumen Field

May 21 Los Angeles Sofi Stadium

May 23 Los Angeles Sofi Stadium

May 27 Glendale State Farm Stadium

May 29 San Francisco Oracle Park

May 31 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

June 4 St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 Chicago Soldier Field

June 10 Detroit Ford Field

June 12 Toronto Rogers Centre

June 16 Hershey Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 Landover MD Northwest Stadium

