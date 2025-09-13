Kaiser Permanente to offer COVID-19 vaccine to its members starting Monday

Kaiser Permanente members aged 6 months and older can receive the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine at no cost starting Monday.

The not-for-profit health plan company — which operates in Georgia, seven other states and Washington D.C. — announced the decision to its members on Friday.

The vaccine will be available to members without the need for an individual prescription, and updated vaccine locations and hours will be provided on Monday.

Members are encouraged to visit kp.org/covidvaccine for more information on obtaining the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente said it annually reviews the latest scientific evidence and clinical guidance from physician experts and leading medical societies to develop its COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

Vaccination is considered one of the safest and most effective ways to protect against severe illness, particularly for children and families at risk from COVID-19.

Kaiser Permanente serves 12.6 million members, with medical decisions made by its physicians.

The news comes as COVID-19 vaccines are generally hard to find in Georgia.

A federal vaccine advisory panel, Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, is expected to meet next week to issue new COVID vaccine guidelines. Georgia’s health department usually bases its guidelines on ACIP’s recommendations.

