K-9 trained to help in child abuse investigations joins metro Atlanta police force

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police Department’s newest K-9 is its first one trained in electronic storage detection. And he also provides emotional support during difficult situations.

K-9 Buster, a 2-year-old golden retriever, was donated by the nonprofit Defenders for Children. The organization works to prevent child abuse, trafficking and pornography.

Buster will work with its handler, Detective Sean VanLoo, to help investigators locate hidden electronic storage devices and uncover possible hidden evidence of crimes.

The dog also has been trained to give emotional support to crime victims, families and investigators during difficult cases, as well as helping offer online safety education.

“We are excited to welcome Buster to the Fairburn Police Department and Fairburn community. A huge thanks to Defenders for Children for making this happen!” the police department said in a social media post.

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