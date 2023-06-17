Juvenile dead after drowning at Lake Russell, officials investigating

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is investigating a drowning at Lake Russell in Habersham County.

According to Habersham County officials, the juvenile lost his life while swimming in a 100-acre U.S. Forest Service lake near Mt. Airy.

Officials responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday after reports that the juvenile was swimming when he disappeared from view.

The victim was found in about 10 feet of water inside the designated swimming area and was rushed to Mt. Airy Town Hall, where a medical helicopter was waiting.

Crew members of the AirLife Georgia 14 flight worked with Habersham County Emergency Services to revive the juvenile but were unsuccessful.

At this time, the identity of the juvenile is not being released.

The investigation into the drowning is still ongoing.

