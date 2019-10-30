Judge rules deputies can't put 'no trick-or-treat' signs in sex offenders' yards

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A federal judge has ruled deputies in a Georgia county cannot put warning signs where registered sex offenders live.
The Butts County Sheriff's Department placed "Do not trick-or-treat at this address" signs last Halloween in registered sex offenders' yards when the county's trick-or-treat event was canceled.
A group sued the department last week to stop deputies from placing the signs in their yards this year. A judge ruled the sheriff's office gave no evidence that the offenders posed any threat to children and the signs violate their right to privacy.
The steps the sheriff's says his department will be taking on Halloween and next steps in the legal case, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
"While the vast majority of us may disagree with the judge's ruling, I strongly encourage you to NOT take matters into your own hands this Halloween," Sheriff Gary Long said. "We understand frustration with the judge's ruling, but we all must abide by it unless it is overturned on appeal. Unfortunately, there is no time to appeal before this Halloween."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a public database of registered sex offenders. You can look up where sex offenders live in your county on their website.
