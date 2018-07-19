Join Channel 2's Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum as they kick off 'Stuff the Bus!'

Channel 2's Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum are getting “old school” and hitting the road in a big yellow school bus on Friday to kick off the annual “Stuff the Bus” drive this weekend.
Blankenship, WSB-TV's charismatic morning anchor and Arum, a WSB-TV traffic reporter and Blankenship's hip-hop lyrics partner-in-crime will travel across the metro area collecting school supplies for children in need.
The duo's trip will hit three metro Atlanta locations where Blankenship and Arum will start to “stuff the bus” with donations from AJC International, Northside Hospital and Atlanta lawyer Ken Nugent.
You can join Blankenship and Arum for what is sure to be a fun adventure for a good cause on our livestreams on wsbtv.com and on the WSB-TV Facebook page starting at 9:30 a.m.
'Stuff the Bus' is an annual drive to collect backpacks and school supplies for homeless children and children who live in group homes. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Children’s Restoration Network, helps kids in more than 20 metro Atlanta counties get school-ready each year.
The main “Stuff the Bus” event happens at seven locations across the metro Atlanta area on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.You can find a full list of locations and supplies to donate HERE.
