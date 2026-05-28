Johns Creek named the best place to live in Georgia

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new study says Johns Creek is the place to be.

U.S. World and News Report put out its annual list of the best places to live in the country, and said Johns Creek is the best in Georgia and the fifth overall nationwide.

They say that compared to other cities of its size, Johns Creek offers a higher value of living.

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While the commute might be higher than the national average, lots of families make up Johns Creek’s population of just over 78,000.

The median household income $167,051 with a median home value of $588,835.

But Johns Creek isn’t the only Georgia city that cracked the list of 250 best places to live.

The others included:

No. 34 - Alpharetta

No. 44 - Roswell

No. 148 - Smyrna

No. 168 - Warner Robins

No. 203 - Dalton

You can read the full study and check out the full rankings here.

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