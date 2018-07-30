0 Jocelyn Dorsey retiring after 45 years with WSB-TV

ATLANTA - There are many things that just naturally go together, and you can’t think of one without thinking of the other: peanut butter and jelly, Simon and Garfunkel, Jocelyn Dorsey and WSB.

Jocelyn has been part of WSB’s fabric and success for 45 years. She's positively impacted the company in those 45 years and has given so much not just to Cox Media Group and WSB, but also to the community and countless individuals.

So it's hard to announce this, but Jocelyn will be retiring.

She has been Director of Editorials & Public Affairs at Channel 2 since 1983.

From 1973-83, Jocelyn was an anchor/reporter/producer and assignment editor for WSB-TV’s Channel 2 Action News.

In fact, she was the first African-American anchor of a Channel 2 newscast as well as the first African-American news anchor in the Atlanta market.

Jocelyn is also Executive Producer and regular contributor to "People 2 People," a weekly half-hour public affairs program.

The Family 2 Family project started in 1986 and is the longest-running locally produced, comprehensive, station-wide public service effort in Georgia. In addition, Jocelyn is a producer, writer, editor and narrator for various nonprofit organization videos.

Among her personal honors, in 2016, Jocelyn was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by several members of the Georgia Congressional Delegation for her induction into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She was also issued a special proclamation by The Atlanta City Council.

Jocelyn has won numerous other awards for her work with WSB-TV, including seven Southeast Regional Emmys for Editorial Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

She was the first African-American inducted into the same organization’s Silver Circle, for more than 25 years in the field of journalism.

She was also the first woman and first African-American to receive the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) Broadcaster’s Citizen of the Year Award, a lifetime achievement award.

Jocelyn is the mother of two sons, the late Teo Gebre-Hiwet and Robert-Fassil Gebre-Hiwet. Jocelyn is a grandmother four times over.

Please join us in congratulating Jocelyn and also thanking her for all she has done through the years and the incredible contributions she has made. She has indeed made our world a better place by being in it.

