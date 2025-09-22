It’s the first official day of fall. Here’s how warm Atlanta will get

ATLANTA — Monday at 2:19 p.m. will mark the astronomical First Day of Fall, but it still feels like summer in metro Atlanta.

It will be warm and mainly dry on Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front pushing through Georgia on Thursday with much-needed rain likely.

It was just last week that Severe Weather Team 2 told you parts of metro Atlanta are now in a moderate drought. Thursday’s showers and storms will bring the most widespread to the area in more than a month.

Monahan says there will be an inch of rain possible in many spots.

We’re tracking the wet weather this week and taking you through the storm timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

