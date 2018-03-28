Tired of reaching for your winter clothes? You're in luck, because Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a warmup is on the way Wednesday.
“Everybody was getting sick and tired of being cold,” Minton said early Wednesday. “Today, we warm it up.”
Temperatures are expected to increase fast.
While rain is not in Wednesday’s forecast, a system could bring isolated severe storms to metro Atlanta Thursday night into Friday.
HEADS UP: Thursday parts of north Georgia are in a risk for Severe Storms. This will be late afternoon and evening into early Friday morning. Main threats: damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. Updates on Channel 2 WSB-TV at 6:19am pic.twitter.com/WtedtCSNuo— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 28, 2018
There is a 70 percent chance of showers and storms Thursday and a 40 percent chance of morning showers Friday.
Showers and isolated strong to severe storms will move into north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area Thursday evening. Main threats will be: strong to damaging winds. frequent lightning and heavy rain. Updates on Channel 2 WSB-TV at 6:39 and 6:49am. pic.twitter.com/CKQ8z34ld3— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 28, 2018
Rain is expected to develop in metro Atlanta about 8 p.m. Thursday and turn severe about midnight, Minton said.
Damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain are possible, and some spots could pick up about an inch of rain.
Newest data indicates around an inch of rain possible between Thursday evening and Friday morning. The rain will be out of here before Easter Sunday. In fact outdoor events all weekend will be dry and mild. pic.twitter.com/WPlsYvoq9T— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 28, 2018
