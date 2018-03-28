  • It's finally going to feel like spring, but storms are on the way

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Tired of reaching for your winter clothes? You're in luck, because Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a warmup is on the way Wednesday. 

    “Everybody was getting sick and tired of being cold,” Minton said early Wednesday. “Today, we warm it up.”

    Temperatures are expected to increase fast.

    While rain is not in Wednesday’s forecast, a system could bring isolated severe storms to metro Atlanta Thursday night into Friday.

    There is a 70 percent chance of showers and storms Thursday and a 40 percent chance of morning showers Friday.

    Rain is expected to develop in metro Atlanta about 8 p.m. Thursday and turn severe about midnight, Minton said.

    Damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain are possible, and some spots could pick up about an inch of rain.

     

