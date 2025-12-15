BUNDLE UP: It’s the coldest start to morning since February

Grab your heavy coat and bundle up this morning. It’s the coldest start across north Georgia since last winter.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’re waking up to lows in the 20s and teens. The last time we had a morning start off this cold was back in February.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. It won’t feel quite as cold later with more sunshine and less wind than we had Sunday.

Monahan says temperature are well below average for this time of year, but a warmup is on the way.

