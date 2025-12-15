Local

BUNDLE UP: It’s the coldest start to morning since February

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Cold weather in Atlanta
Grab your heavy coat and bundle up this morning. It’s the coldest start across north Georgia since last winter.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’re waking up to lows in the 20s and teens. The last time we had a morning start off this cold was back in February.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. It won’t feel quite as cold later with more sunshine and less wind than we had Sunday.

Monahan says temperature are well below average for this time of year, but a warmup is on the way.

