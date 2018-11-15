Is MARTA prepared for Super Bowl? Employees say 'no'

ATLANTA - MARTA employees say the agency will not be ready to accommodate passengers for the Super Bowl.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston was warned about the problem through a tip. Some bus and rail operators said they don't have enough staff to run their daily routes, let alone handle anything like the Super Bowl.
Huddleston took the numbers straight to MARTA's new CEO to get answers.
“It’s frustrating when MARTA doesn’t show up.” Bus drivers tell me there’s a reason they someone s skip routes. The story at 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/t7SFcWWJrJ— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) November 15, 2018
