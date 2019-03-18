Investigators on scene of fatal fire in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Fire investigators are at the scene of a deadly fire in Barrow County.
According to Barrow County Emergency Services, a fire broke out in the 300 block of Lokeys Ridge Road in Bethlehem around 5 a.m. Monday.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
People are asked to avoid the area of Lokeys Ridge Road.
“Crews are currently on the scene of a fatality fire and will be there for the next several hours,” Capt. Scott Dakin said. “We are asking citizens to avoid this area while we extinguish the fire and conduct the investigation.”
