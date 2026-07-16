International World Cup fans get taste of Georgia Grown favorites

ATLANTA — Inside the Georgia World Congress Center Wednesday, they rolled them in by the bushel.

“Have you tried a Georgia peach yet?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked young England fan Freddie Whatton.

“No.”

“You should try one.”

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When in Georgia, do as the Georgians do. Thanks to peach farmers like Hall County’s Drew Echols.

“The farmers in Georgia and the communities in Georgia ... we know what we’ve got,” Echols said.

They’ve got peaches. And Vidalia onions. And apples from Ellijay. All Georgia Grown, served up to World Cup fans.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play the ‘long game,’ right?” Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Rick Toller said.

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The plan was to give international FIFA fans a little taste. This was the eighth “Georgia the Whole Day Through” reception during the World Cup.

About 70,000 fans have come through, and on Wednesday Argentina and England were in the house.

“For what they’ve put on, it’s very impressive,” England fan Dan Whatton said.

And they liked what they’re eating.

“Georgia peaches, number one,” Melizza Nobelo said.

“It’s quite fine!” Argentina fan Tomas Carraschal said.

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