Instead of a ticket, these Georgia drivers got a surprise gift card

TOCCOA, Ga. — A traffic stop usually means a warning or a ticket. But in Toccoa this month, some drivers are leaving traffic stops with a gift card instead.

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The Toccoa Police Department has teamed up with Currahee Motors for a “Christmas in July” campaign that rewards safe drivers with $30 Walmart gift cards.

Instead of pulling over drivers for violations, officers are watching for people who are following the rules of the road — wearing seat belts, properly securing children, obeying speed limits and driving without distractions.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize the many drivers in our community who consistently make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel,” Police Chief Bruce Carlisle said. “Law enforcement isn’t always about enforcement. Sometimes it’s about recognizing positive behavior, building relationships, and showing our appreciation to the citizens who help make our community a safer place.”

The department says several drivers received the gift cards on the first day of the initiative Friday.

Police say the campaign is designed to encourage safe driving while creating more positive interactions between officers and the community.

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