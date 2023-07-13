Inmate found dead in Georgia detention center, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Habersham County inmate.

The GBI said the inmate died early Thursday in his cell at around 3:15 a.m.

Deputies said the inmate had numerous health issues.

He was not identified by officials.

The age of the inmate is unclear, but deputies described him as ‘older.’

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the GBI to investigate this death.

