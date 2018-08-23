Overturned truck spills 18 tons of gravel on busy road; injuries reported

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Conyers police say a truck overturned Thursday, spilling 18 tons of gravel on a busy road.
West Ave. at I-20 is shut down as crews clean up the northbound lanes.
Life flight is on scene to treat the injured.
Photos from the scene show a gravel truck on its side and rocks littering the roadway.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action New at Noon.
