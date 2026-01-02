Illegal dumping complaint uncovers abandoned puppies, drugs in north Georgia

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responding to a complaint of illegal dumping over the holidays made a disturbing discovery in Haralson County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Work Detail deputies arrived at Wagon Trail Road and found more than 30 discarded tires dumped illegally along the roadway.

While clearing the area, deputies also discovered two abandoned puppies living among the tires.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, deputies said they also recovered a bag containing methamphetamine.

The puppies were safely rescued and turned over to Haralson County Animal Control for care.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to report illegal dumping when they see it.

“Together, we can keep our community safe and clean,” the HCSO said.

©2026 Cox Media Group