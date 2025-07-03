‘I wasn’t surprised’: Sean Combs’ college friend, employee react to verdict

As Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing on the two lesser charges of which he was convicted, those in metro Atlanta who know and worked for him are sharing their opinions.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington asked two people with connections to Combs what they thought about the verdict.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Sean Combs’ college friend James L. Walker Jr.

“I was not shocked,” former Revolt podcast host Dawn Montgomery added.

James L. Walker Jr. James L. Walker Jr. was a college friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Source: WSBTV)

Both Walker and Montgomery said they almost knew Combs would be acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday.

Walker attended Howard University with Combs and is now an entertainment attorney.

“What kind of guy is he personally?” Washington asked.

“Puff is puff. Puff is a little cocky, arrogant. But you have to remember he has had success since we were 19,” Walker explained.

Walker said he believes the prosecution overcharged in the case.

“Being a jerk doesn’t make you a criminal at the highest level of running a criminal enterprise to be prosecuted for RICO charges, racketeering,” Walker said.

Dawn Montgomery Dawn Montgomery is a former Revolt podcast host.

Dawn Montgomery said she was disappointed with the verdict.

“We want to see justice. We want to see the system be challenged,” Montgomery told Washington.

Montgomery first made headlines when she quit her podcast position at Revolt TV, a network once owned by Combs, after she learned of the sexual assault allegations Combs faced.

“I immediately thought of Cassie and her family and all of the victims who had been harmed by him,” Montgomery said.

Combs stands convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Those convictions carry a 10-year sentence, each.

“So, the question is how does he play coming home? How does he come back to society? Is he remorseful? Is he contrite? Does apologize to the women and staffers he’s accused of hurting?” Walker asked.

“It would be best for him if he actually got help,” Montgomery added.

Combs’ lawyers said that under federal sentencing guidelines, Combs would most likely face two years in prison.

