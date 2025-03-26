‘I know it’s disappointing:’ Judge forced to delay hearing in shooting that killed 2 innocent teens

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge was set to hear evidence against seven defendants charged in the deadly shooting of two Atlanta teenagers on Wednesday, but the hearing was delayed.

Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis, both 13 years old, died in a July 2024 shooting while they were hanging out with a friend on the steps of an apartment building. Police said the victims were bystanders caught in a retaliation shooting.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courtroom where the judge was meant to decide if there’s enough evidence for all seven defendants to stand trial.

But late Wednesday afternoon, a lawyer for one of the defendants alerted the judge that he is in the middle of another trial, so the judge had no choice but to continue the hearing.

“I know it’s disappointing that we are not able to continue. I know it’s disappointing for your families and the victims’ families, but it’s out of my control,” Judge Holly Hughes said.

In the arrest affidavits, police blamed the shooting as part of a gang dispute that began at a video shooting for rapper Lil Baby. Police accused the rapper of shooting the video in a rival gang’s territory. Lil Baby has denied any involvement.

Last month, Atlanta police announced gang and murder charges in connection to the July 2024 shooting.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Monday.

