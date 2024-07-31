‘I know how to cook:’ Unseasoned chicken led to brawl with bug spray, fists and knives

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A fight with Raid bug spray, fists and a knife all started with some unseasoned chicken, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Deputies in Georgetown County, South Carolina say they were called to a home where a fight was ongoing.

One of the people involved, Hope Harper, told investigators that Anothony Harper began assaulting them because they asked him “why he didn’t season the chicken that was cooking so it could crust up.”

They say he replied, “I know how to cook and Grammy was going to season the chicken.”

Hope Harper then called Anothony Harper a “dumb dog” before he pushed her into the kitchen table and began punching her in the face.

Someone else then came into the room and fired a gun into the ceiling to stop the fighting.

After the fight broke up, Hope Harper began chasing Anothony Harper through the house with a steak knife, according to the incident report.

Their grandmother then came out of her room with a broom and chased Hope Harper away from Anothony Harper.

In retaliation, Anothony Harper then grabbed a can of Raid and sprayed her in the face and neck. She got the can from him and sprayed him all over his body.

Both were arrested on Sunday and released on bond on Tuesday and were charged with assault and battery.

