I-285 southbound shut down after 4-vehicle crash in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — A major traffic disruption is underway after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to East Point police.

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The four-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 285 between Camp Creek Parkway and Washington Road, East Point police said.

Authorities confirmed that all southbound lanes remain closed as emergency crews are on scene working to clear the roadway.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect significant delays while the scene is cleared.

Drivers are also asked to follow directions from law enforcement and traffic control personnel in the area.

Authorities have not said if there are any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 6 p.m.

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