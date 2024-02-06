Husband, wife killed after truck goes off Ga. road, “vaults” and flips identified

STATESBORO, Ga. — An elderly Georgia couple has been identified as the victims of a crash in Statesboro Monday, according to the Statesboro Herald.
Perry Cobb, 90, and his wife, Vendora Cobb, 86, died after their truck went off the road, hit a culvert and vaulted, flipping several times and ejecting them, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The accident happened around 11:25 a.m. on U.S. 25 in Statesboro.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south when it left the road for some reason.
Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They were both ejected and died at the scene, troopers said.
Bulloch County Coroner Richard Pylant told the Statesboro Herald that he believes Perry Cobb had a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control.
Statesboro is about 215 miles southeast of metro Atlanta.
