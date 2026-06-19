Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled after severe weather moves through

ATLANTA — Over 1,300 flights were canceled or delayed in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur moved through metro Atlanta and brought heavy rain and severe storms with them. The storms prompted a brief ground stop for incoming flights to Hartsfield-Jackson.

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FlightAware’s website showed 1,206 flights experienced delays and 121 had to be canceled. As of Friday morning, at least 65 flights have been delayed and 104 flights have been canceled.

What are your options if your flight is delayed or canceled?

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Passenger Rights says passengers are entitled to a full, automatic refund for “significant disruptions.”

That applies to domestic flights that are delayed by three hours or more and international flights delayed by six hours or more. There is an exception.

“If you chose to take a significantly delayed/changed flight or an alternative flight offered by the airline, you are not entitled to a refund under DOT rules,” the department’s website states.

If there is any mechanical issue that cancels your flight, airlines are required to book you on their next flight at no cost.

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