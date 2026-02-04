Hundreds of fish seized by state officials in south Georgia, officers hook illegal seller

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division announced hundreds of fish were seized after an investigation into illegal fish selling in south Georgia.

DNR said a complaint about illegal fish sells in Lowndes County was called in on Sunday.

When a department corporal went to investigate, he found a suspect with 241 bream, some already bagged for sale and on display.

While being interviewed, the suspect told law enforcement that he’d sold fish before the officer’s arrival and was planning to sell the rest of what he had out as well.

DNR said the man, who was not identified, was charged with selling game fish and being in possession of more than the daily creel limit.

DNR seized the fish and donated them to a local family in need.

