The Hub at Peachtree Center, 6 office towers up for sale

ATLANTA — An iconic part of the Atlanta skyline is up for sale. Real estate firm JLL posted a listing for the Peachtree Center mall and surrounding office buildings.

The downtown Atlanta property foreclosed three years ago after its owners defaulted on a loan.

The sale would include The Hub at Peachtree retail space and six office towers that cover over 2.5 million square feet. The Hub at Peachtree Center features three floors of food options and is a popular spot for convention visitors.

“Peachtree Center presents a unique opportunity to acquire an urban infill Atlanta Project of scale at a highly attractive basis, flexible business plan, and significant value creation potential,” the real estate company’s brochure states.

Peachtree Center also includes the downtown convention hotels, AmericasMart and other buildings, but they are not included in this listing.

